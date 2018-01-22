Kevin Durant fires back at Clint Capela for saying Rockets are better than Warriors
Durant, who joined the Warriors, says that Capela, the league's most efficient player, has an easy job
Over the weekend, the Houston Rockets beat the Warriors for the second time in three games this season, winning 116-108.
After the game, there was quite a bit of talking coming from the confident Rockets' locker room. Most notably, Clint Capela, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals in that win, said the Rockets were "better" than the Warriors.
Now, Kevin Durant has responded to the young center's bold claim. Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Durant said he really didn't care about all the talking the Rockets were doing. He did, however, say he wasn't surprised to hear the comments from Capela.
"You hear that from guys like Capela," Durant said. "Usually he's catching the ball and laying it up from C.P. or James Harden. His job is not hard. When your job is hard, you know you can't just come out there and say s--- like that."
Woo!
Tell us how you really feel, Kevin.
A few things here:
- Of course Capela was incorrect. Him and the Rockets should be confident, but they're not better than the Warriors.
- Capela's job is not "easy." Yes, he's the recipient of many great passes from Harden and CP3, but it's not easy to be the literally the league's most efficient player.
- Also, Kevin Durant joined the Warriors! His job isn't easy either, but as a former MVP you can't join a team that knocked you out of the playoffs and already had three All-Stars, then go around trying to clown other people by saying what they do is easy.
