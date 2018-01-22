Kevin Durant fires back at Clint Capela for saying Rockets are better than Warriors

Over the weekend, the Houston Rockets beat the Warriors for the second time in three games this season, winning 116-108.

After the game, there was quite a bit of talking coming from the confident Rockets' locker room. Most notably, Clint Capela, who finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals in that win, said the Rockets were "better" than the Warriors.

Now, Kevin Durant has responded to the young center's bold claim. Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Durant said he really didn't care about all the talking the Rockets were doing. He did, however, say he wasn't surprised to hear the comments from Capela.

"You hear that from guys like Capela," Durant said. "Usually he's catching the ball and laying it up from C.P. or James Harden. His job is not hard. When your job is hard, you know you can't just come out there and say s--- like that."

Kevin Durant on Clint Capela telling ESPN the Rockets are better than the Warriors: "His job is not as hard. When your job is that hard, you know you can't just come out there and say shit like that." Full quote pic.twitter.com/T13lvMucQL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 22, 2018

