Kevin Porter Jr. is leaving the Houston Rockets. The fifth-year guard has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston is sending a pair of future draft picks alongside Porter in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Porter won't remain with Oklahoma City, as the Thunder plan to waive him immediately and pay the remaining $16.9 million on his contract in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old is facing assault charges following an incident with a girlfriend and it's unclear whether he'll suit up in an NBA game anytime soon.

The Rockets are in a rebuilding phase and acquired former Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet before selecting Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to improve their backcourt depth ahead of the 2023-24 season. This deal will let them cut ties with Porter and gain assets to help make progress after a poor 2022-23 campaign.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have one of the NBA's most promising young cores and could make a playoff push this season. They've made acquiring valuable draft capital a habit in recent years and are still adding to their wealth. Oklahoma City owns 37 picks over the next seven seasons.