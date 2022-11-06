You might have missed it since it occurred during the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, but the game between the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings was one of the more entertaining contests of the young NBA season. Both teams are in the midst of rebuilds, but both boast a plethora of young talent, and that talent was on full display Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox, 24, continued his strong start to the season with an impressive 37-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance that included an epic, pull-up game winning shot from way downtown in overtime. The shot, which Fox launched from the Magic logo, came on the heels of the Kings allowing the Magic to tie the game up at 123 thanks to a turnover.

The shot dropped through the net just as the final buzzer sounded, giving Sacramento a memorable 116-113 victory. This is a shot you're going to want to see:

It takes some major confidence to even attempt that shot and some serious skill to drain it, and Fox has both of those in spades. In the locker room after the game, his teammates welcomed him with a water bottle shower:

Fox didn't do it alone, of course. Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Sacramento, while Malik Monk and Trey Lyles combined for 30 off of the bench (15 points apiece). The win was the best of the season for the Kings, and perhaps it will be one they can build on moving forward.

Orlando led by 20 at one point in the game, but they ultimately weren't able to close the deal. Even still, there's plenty of reason for optimism for Magic fans following that performance, namely the play of prized rookie Paolo Banchero.

Banchero has had a historic start to his NBA career, and he had his most productive performance to date against Sacramento. In 40 minutes, the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft tallied career highs in points (33) and rebounds (16). In the process, he became the second youngest player in league history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game. Only LeBron James accomplished the feat at a younger age.

It's only a couple of weeks into his career, but the 19-year-old Banchero already looks like a stud. He has an elite combination of size and athleticism, and his basketball IQ is also on point. He has the making of a perennial All-Star, as long as he is able to remain healthy. In addition to Banchero, Franz Wager, 21, had his best game of the season, finishing with 31 points and six assists. Bol Bol, 22, also added a career high 23 points and seven rebounds for Orlando.

So yeah, the loss to Sacramento was a tough one for Orlando, but their future with Banchero and co. still looks pretty bright.