Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Sacramento

Current Records: Atlanta 22-21; Sacramento 18-25

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.3 points per game.

The Kings strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 119-105. Sacramento's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge as he had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, falling 119-110. Atlanta was up 63-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 14 of their 21 home games.

The Kings' victory brought them up to 18-25 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 22-21. Sacramento is 7-10 after wins this season, and Atlanta is 10-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.