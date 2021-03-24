Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Sacramento
Current Records: Atlanta 22-21; Sacramento 18-25
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.3 points per game.
The Kings strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 119-105. Sacramento's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge as he had 28 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, falling 119-110. Atlanta was up 63-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 14 of their 21 home games.
The Kings' victory brought them up to 18-25 while the Hawks' loss pulled them down to 22-21. Sacramento is 7-10 after wins this season, and Atlanta is 10-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won six out of their last ten games against Atlanta.
- Mar 13, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Sacramento 106
- Nov 08, 2019 - Sacramento 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 30, 2019 - Sacramento 135 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 01, 2018 - Sacramento 146 vs. Atlanta 115
- Mar 22, 2018 - Sacramento 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Nov 15, 2017 - Atlanta 126 vs. Sacramento 80
- Feb 10, 2017 - Sacramento 108 vs. Atlanta 107
- Oct 31, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 21, 2016 - Sacramento 91 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 18, 2015 - Atlanta 103 vs. Sacramento 97