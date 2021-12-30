Through 2 Quarters

Down ten at the end of last quarter, the Sacramento Kings have now snagged the lead. They are in control with a 55-45 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings have been led by point guard Davion Mitchell, who so far has 12 points.

Both Sacramento and Dallas padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Sacramento can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Dallas' positive energy.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Sacramento

Current Records: Dallas 16-17; Sacramento 14-21

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Sacramento Kings. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mavericks were expected to lose against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Dallas in a 132-117 victory over Portland. Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis did his thing and had 34 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111 on Tuesday. Among those leading the charge for Sacramento was shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and ten dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Kings in the teams' previous meeting in October, but they still walked away with a 105-99 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dallas since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Neemias Queta: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Dallas