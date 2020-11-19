Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the 2020-21 NBA season with a torn Achilles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Warriors sharpshooter suffered the injury Wednesday during an open run and was unable to put any weight on the leg after the injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He underwent tests to determine the severity of the injury before he was eventually ruled out for the entirety of the season on Thursday.

Thompson, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in June of 2019 during the NBA Finals, was set to return and play in his first NBA game in 18 months when the season begins in December. Now, obviously, the wait continues until the 2021-22 season.

Prior to the torn ACL, Thompson was one of the NBA's most reliably durable players. He never missed more than nine games in a season before the 2019-20 campaign. But a torn ACL is among the most serious injuries a basketball player can suffer, and while medical advancements have made it far more manageable in recent years, major knee injuries often lead to further issues as players overcompensate in adjustment.

The Warriors have the tools to survive a prolonged absence from Thompson. Stephen Curry is expected to return at full strength when the season begins. Draymond Green is healthy and in place. The Warriors got Andrew Wiggins at the trade deadline, and as of this writing, selected James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Their taxpayer mid-level exception and the $17 million trade exception generated through the Andre Iguodala trade can be used to add talent.

But the Warriors had hoped to launch themselves back into championship contention behind the trio of Curry, Green and Thompson. If Klay is not healthy enough to contribute in the playoffs, Golden State simply isn't a championship contender. They'll have to hope that this injury isn't severe enough to compromise his postseason.