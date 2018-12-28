Kristaps Porzingis calls out Bucks assistant coach on Instagram for grabbing Knicks teammate Enes Kanter during game

There's plenty of bad blood when it comes to the Bucks -- specifically early MVP candidate Giannis Antetekounmpo -- and the Knicks this season. First, Mario Hezonja stepped over Giannis at the beginning of the month after Milwaukee's big man missed a chase-down block. Now, it's Enes Kanter and the Greek Freak who seem to be involved in a feud, which came to a head when Kanter was ejected on Thursday.

Giannis and Kanter get heated after a play, leading to both getting into each other's faces. At about the 14-second mark, you can see Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham running toward Kanter, and makes contact with the Knicks center around 16 seconds in the clip.

Injured Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, who is sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL, took issue with Ham's actions, and sounded off on Instagram.

The Bucks won 112-96 in what has been a mostly one-sided rivalry throughout the season. They finish 2018 with a 3-1 record against the Knicks, with their lone loss coming in Hezonja's step-over game. They also finished up a Christmas Day game where Milwaukee won handily.

As for Ham's actions, Kanter took issue with a member of the Bucks' coaching staff intervening with physicality toward an opposing player.

"An assistant coach can not football-tackle a player,'' he said after the game, per USA Today. "The priority is to protect their players. Their assistant coach -- watch the video -- cannot football-tackle our players. I want you to put it out there.''

Kanter was stunned to learn that he was even ejected.

The Bucks, back in action on Saturday against the Nets (5 p.m. ET), are now second in the East at 24-10, whereas the Knicks are 9-27. Both teams will likely be happy to not have to play each other again this season after an eventful December.