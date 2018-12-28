Kristaps Porzingis calls out Bucks assistant coach on Instagram for grabbing Knicks teammate Enes Kanter during game
Porzingis said Darvin Ham was out of line, while the ejected Kanter said 'an assistant coach can not football-tackle a player'
There's plenty of bad blood when it comes to the Bucks -- specifically early MVP candidate Giannis Antetekounmpo -- and the Knicks this season. First, Mario Hezonja stepped over Giannis at the beginning of the month after Milwaukee's big man missed a chase-down block. Now, it's Enes Kanter and the Greek Freak who seem to be involved in a feud, which came to a head when Kanter was ejected on Thursday.
Giannis and Kanter get heated after a play, leading to both getting into each other's faces. At about the 14-second mark, you can see Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham running toward Kanter, and makes contact with the Knicks center around 16 seconds in the clip.
Injured Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, who is sidelined as he recovers from a torn ACL, took issue with Ham's actions, and sounded off on Instagram.
The Bucks won 112-96 in what has been a mostly one-sided rivalry throughout the season. They finish 2018 with a 3-1 record against the Knicks, with their lone loss coming in Hezonja's step-over game. They also finished up a Christmas Day game where Milwaukee won handily.
As for Ham's actions, Kanter took issue with a member of the Bucks' coaching staff intervening with physicality toward an opposing player.
"An assistant coach can not football-tackle a player,'' he said after the game, per USA Today. "The priority is to protect their players. Their assistant coach -- watch the video -- cannot football-tackle our players. I want you to put it out there.''
Kanter was stunned to learn that he was even ejected.
The Bucks, back in action on Saturday against the Nets (5 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), are now second in the East at 24-10, whereas the Knicks are 9-27. Both teams will likely be happy to not have to play each other again this season after an eventful December.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Thursday
The NBA had a five-game slate on tap for Thursday evening
-
Report: LeBron likely out multiple games
LeBron is also expected to take it slow as he recovers from the injury he suffered on Christmas...
-
How to vote for 2019 NBA All-Star Game
There are four ways NBA fans can vote for the 68th edition of the All-Star Game
-
How to watch: 76ers at Jazz
Philadelphia will look to rebound from an overtime loss to Boston on Christmas Day
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
How to watch: Celtics at Rockets
The Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics do battle after Christmas Day victories