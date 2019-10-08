Knicks' Marcus Morris bops Justin Anderson on the head with basketball, could face regular season suspension

Marcus Morris' tenure with the New York Knicks got off to a bizarre start on Monday night during the team's first preseason game against the Washington Wizards. On the opening possession of the second half, he got into it with Justin Anderson, and was subsequently ejected from the game. It wasn't for a normal scuffle or exchanging of words, however.

Controlling the ball out on the top of the key, Morris got frustrated with Anderson's pesky defense. First, he swung his elbow to clear out space, and when Anderson didn't take the hint, he took the ball and bopped the Wizards wing on the top of the head. After the referee blew the play dead, Morris then got in Anderson's chest to talk a little trash.

Streetball.



Marcus Morris got ejected for purposely hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/mOEDsajWCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

As expected, Morris was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and tossed from the game. Afterward, he was brief about the incident, saying he wouldn't have done it if it was the regular season, while also adding, "we not taking no s---."

This is pretty much peak Marcus Morris, but unfortunately for him and the Knicks, it might end up being more than just a humorous preseason moment. According to a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Morris faces a possible regular season suspension for his actions.