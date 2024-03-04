The New York Knicks have lost just about everyone to injury at some point this season. Starters Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are all currently out. Most of New York's reserves have missed time as well. The only thing holding them together lately has been the stellar play of first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson. Now his health is in jeopardy.

Less than 1 minute into Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Knicks' star player went down. Brunson came off of a screen to take his first shot of the game but landed awkwardly and collapsed to the floor. He was helped into the locker room from there, clearly in immense pain.

Brunson appeared to have made no contact with another player in the process of falling.

Brunson was not technically ruled out of the game initially. The Knicks called the injury a sore left knee and deemed him questionable to return in the second quarter, but after the second half began, they ruled Brunson out for the remainder of the night.

Brunson has been more than just the catalyst behind New York's strong season. He has been among the best guards in the NBA, averaging career high in both points (27.7 per game) and assists (6.7) while guiding a No. 9-ranked Knicks offense that has needed to make due with just about every other player of note on the roster at some point this season.

Brunson, who entered Sunday having played in 56 of New York's 60 games, had been the lone constant. That has largely held true throughout his NBA career as he missed only seven games in final two years as a Maverick and just 14 last season in his debut with the Knicks.

A sore left knee, if that is indeed the final diagnosis, would be a best-case scenario result for New York. Any long-term injury to Brunson would effectively end the Knicks' hopes of a long playoff run, but soreness can be managed much more easily. The initial prognosis appears better than the injury looked on first glance, but the Knicks won't feel safe until Brunson is back on the floor.