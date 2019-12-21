Knicks vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Knicks vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ New York
Current Records: Milwaukee 25-4; New York 7-22
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the New York Knicks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
New York received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 129-114 to the Miami Heat. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Bobby Portis, who had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 25-4 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 7-22. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.1 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Bucks' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $82.65
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Dec 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 132 vs. New York 88
- Dec 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 112 vs. New York 96
- Dec 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 95
- Dec 01, 2018 - New York 136 vs. Milwaukee 134
- Oct 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. New York 113
- Apr 07, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. New York 102
- Mar 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New York 89
- Feb 02, 2018 - Milwaukee 92 vs. New York 90
- Mar 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. New York 93
- Jan 06, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 105 vs. New York 104
- Jan 10, 2016 - New York 100 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Dec 05, 2015 - Milwaukee 106 vs. New York 91
- Nov 06, 2015 - Milwaukee 99 vs. New York 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 97
