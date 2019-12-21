Knicks vs. Bucks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ New York

Current Records: Milwaukee 25-4; New York 7-22

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the New York Knicks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

New York received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 129-114 to the Miami Heat. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Bobby Portis, who had 30 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Milwaukee was SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 boards along with seven assists.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 25-4 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 7-22. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.1 on average. To make matters even worse for New York, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Bucks' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.65

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 16 games against New York.