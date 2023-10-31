The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers meet for a spotlight matchup on Tuesday. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hosts the game in Cleveland, with the Cavaliers entering at 1-2 overall. Cleveland is 0-2 at home after losses to Indiana and Oklahoma City. New York is also 1-2 overall, including a 1-1 road record and a loss to New Orleans in the team's last outing. Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) are out for the Cavaliers, with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists New York as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 214.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 214.5 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Knicks -150, Cavaliers +127

NYK: The Knicks are 30-18-1 against the spread in the last 49 road games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 25-20-1 against the spread in the last 46 home games

Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks and Cavaliers met in the 2023 Eastern Conference Playoffs, with New York dominating the proceedings. The Knicks pulled the upset in five games and held the Cavaliers to fewer than 1.02 points per possession in the series. New York created a turnover on 17.1% of defensive possessions and gave up only 28.2% 3-point shooting to Cleveland. On the other end, the Knicks imposed their will with a sky-high 39.4% offensive rebound rate and 18.2 second-chance points per game.

New York is also coming off a 2022-23 season in which the team ranked in the top five of the NBA in offensive rating (117.0), free throw attempts (25.5 per game), turnovers (13.0 per game), offensive rebound rate (31.8%), and second-chance points (16.2 per game) over the course of the full regular season. This year, the Knicks are in the top five in 3-pointers (15.0 per game) while making 36.9% of attempts, and New York continues to dominate the offensive glass. That includes a 33.0% offensive rebound rate and 17.0 second-chance points per game in the first three contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland's defense is incredibly stout, headlined by Evan Mobley. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game so far this season, and Mobley was also named first-team All-Defense in 2022-23. The Cavaliers bring dynamic size in the frontcourt, and opponents are averaging only 11.0 second-chance points per game this season. Cleveland is also blocking 6.7 shots per game and giving up fewer than 21 free throw attempts per contest.

Over an 82-game sample last season, the Cavaliers led the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 109.9 points per 100 possessions. Cleveland led the league in assists allowed (23.0 per game) and ranked in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers allowed (11.3 per game), turnover creation (12.7 per game), second-chance points allowed (12.7 per game), and points allowed in the paint (46.3 per game). With excellent guard play also fueling a potent offense, Cleveland is in an encouraging overall position at home. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with seven players projected to score more than 14 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.