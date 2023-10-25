Atlantic Division rivals meet to begin the 2023-24 NBA season on Wednesday. The New York Knicks welcome the Boston Celtics to Madison Square Garden for the season opener between teams with sky-high aspirations. New York reached the second round last season and won 47 games before retaining the core of a strong team. Boston won 57 games and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason.

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Knicks over/under: 223 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Celtics -166, Knicks +141

BOS: The Celtics are 56-46 against the spread last season

NYK: The Knicks are 50-39-4 against the spread last season

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has tremendous star power, led by a top-10 player in Jayson Tatum and a trio of supporting standouts. Tatum, a three-time All-NBA selection, averaged 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season, and he is a spectacular two-way force. Jaylen Brown was second on the team with 26.6 points per game, and he shot 49.1% from the field with 6.9 rebounds per contest. Since last season, Boston also added Porzingis and Holiday, both of whom should bolster the Celtics on both ends.

Porzingis is a former All-Star with 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game a year ago, and he produced a 62.7% true shooting mark. Holiday is a two-time All-Star and five-time All-Defense selection, and the two-way guard shot 49.4% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range over the last three seasons combined. He also averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23 as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. See which team to pick here.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is led by the duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson enjoyed a breakout in 2022-23, averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game. Randle added 25.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, and the pairing keyed the Knicks to a top-tier offense. The Knicks scored 1.17 points per possession, No. 4 in the NBA, and they put consistent pressure on the rim. The Knicks averaged 25.5 free throw attempts and 16.2 second-chance points per game last season, and were No. 2 in the league with a 31.8% offensive rebound rate.

On the other end, New York led the NBA with 45.9 points allowed per game in the paint, and the Knicks were in the top five in opponent shooting (46.2%) and fast break points allowed (12.7 per game). The Knicks were also in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (72.7%) in 2022-23. See which team to pick here.

