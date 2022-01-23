Madison Square Garden hosts an interesting NBA matchup on Sunday afternoon. The New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Clippers in a cross-conference game, with both teams hovering around the .500 mark. New York is 22-24 this season, and L.A. enters with a 23-24 record. Kemba Walker (knee) and Nerlens Noel (knee) are questionable for the Knicks, with Derrick Rose (ankle) ruled out and Cam Reddish (ankle) listed as probable. Paul George (elbow) and Kawhi Leonard (knee) are out for the Clippers.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in New York. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Knicks as four-point favorites at home, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 205.5 in the latest Clippers vs. Knicks odds.

Clippers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4

Clippers vs. Knicks over-under: 205.5 points

Clippers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -170, Clippers +145

LAC: The Clippers are 10-10 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 11-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are very good on defense, and the Knicks struggle in a few areas on offense. L.A. ranks in the top eight of the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 1.07 points per possession to opponents. The Clippers hold the opposition to 44.2 percent shooting, also in the top eight, and L.A. is No. 3 in 3-point shooting allowed at 32.7 percent. The Clippers are No. 2 in the NBA in free throw attempts allowed, giving up only 18.2 per game, and L.A. allows only 23.6 assists per game.

The Clippers generate 14.1 turnovers per game on defense and, in the possession battle, L.A. should also benefit from New York's bottom-five mark in defensive havoc creation. The Knicks are No. 28 in the NBA in steals on defense, with bottom-tier marks in assists, field goal percentage and free throw percentage on the offensive side.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York's strengths on offense and defense put the Knicks in a strong position. On offense, the Knicks secure 28.7 percent of available rebounds after missed shots, No. 7 in the NBA, and New York is No. 6 in second-chance points, averaging 14.3 per game. The Knicks are in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-pointers (13.0 per game), 3-point accuracy (35.6 percent) and turnovers (13.5 per game), with the Clippers landing near the bottom of the NBA in defensive rebounding.

In changing ends, the Knicks are in the top five in two-point accuracy allowed and field goal percentage allowed, with the No. 2 mark in the NBA in points allowed in the paint. New York is also in the top 10 in free throw prevention, blocked shots and fast break points allowed, with L.A. ranking below the NBA average in field goal percentage, two-point percentage, free throw attempts and offensive rebound rate.

