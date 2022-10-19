The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies begin their 2022-23 regular season journeys on Wednesday. The Knicks visit FedEx Forum as the road team, with Memphis opening its season at home. New York finished 37-45 last season and aims to return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. Memphis posted a 56-26 mark a year ago and will begin the season with standout big man Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined with a foot injury.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -4

Knicks vs. Grizzlies over/under: 226 points

Knicks vs. Grizzlies money line: Grizzlies -190, Knicks +158

NYK: The Knicks were 23-18 against the spread in 2021-22 away games

MEM: The Grizzlies were 31-16 against the spread in 2021-22 home games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York finished with only 37 wins a year ago, but the Knicks' point differential was better than the team's win-loss record and the roster has improved. Jalen Brunson arrives from Dallas after averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game, and he gives the Knicks their most stable point guard option in several years. New York also returns a pair of 20-point scorers with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, and the Knicks take care of the ball with only 13.3 turnovers per game in 2021-22.

New York is elite on the offensive glass, securing 29.1% of missed shots last season, and the Knicks finished No. 2 in the NBA with 24.1 free throw attempts per game. New York is also above-average in both 3-point attempts (36.9 per game) and 3-point accuracy (35.7%), and the Knicks allowed only 1.11 points per possession last season on the defensive end.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis has elite characteristics on both sides of the floor, leading to the team's 56-win eruption last season. The Grizzlies finished in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency in 2021-22, scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions. Memphis led the league in offensive rebounding, securing 33.8% of missed shots, and the Grizzlies were in the top 10 of the NBA in free throw creation and turnover prevention.

Ja Morant is one of the most dynamic players in the league, averaging 27.4 points per game, and Desmond Bane is an elite shooter, including a 43.6% mark from 3-point range in 2021-22. On defense, the Grizzlies wreak havoc on the opposition, leading the NBA in steals (9.8 per game) and blocked shots (6.5 per game) last season. Memphis was also in the top three in turnovers created (15.1 per game), helping to lead to a top-six defense that allowed fewer than 1.09 points per possession.

