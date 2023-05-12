The 2023 NBA playoffs roll along with a pair of excellent Game 6 matchups on Friday. The second game of the doubleheader will take place in Los Angeles, but the first is set for Kaseya Center in Miami. The Miami Heat welcome the New York Knicks to town, with Miami leading 3-2 in the series and looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a victory. Immanuel Quickley (ankle) is listed as doubtful for New York, with Tyler Herro (hand) and Victor Oladipo (Patellar) remaining out for Miami.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Heat as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over/under is 208 in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds. Before you make any Heat vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Heat -5.5

Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 208 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Heat -225, Knicks +185

NYK: The Knicks are 28-17-1 against the spread in road games

MIA: The Heat are 19-26-2 against the spread in home games

Knicks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Knicks can cover

New York has an impressive offensive profile dating back to the regular season, with Jalen Brunson at the forefront. Though the Knicks have struggled at times in the playoffs, New York has an outstanding 36.2% offensive rebound rate with 15.1 second-chance points per game in the postseason. That comes after a regular season in which the Knicks ranked in the top three of the NBA in both categories, and New York is also averaging more than 26 free throw attempts per game during the postseason run.

Brunson has been outstanding to key the attack, averaging 29.0 points and 7.0 assists per game in the series after generating 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season. Brunson was a one-man wrecking crew in Game 5, producing 38 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists to will the Knicks to victory. In addition, New York's defense has taken a large step forward in the playoffs under Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks also posted top-five marks in win-loss record and net rating in road games during the regular season, which could be valuable in a must-win scenario away from home. See which team to pick here.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is very comfortable in its home building right now. The Heat are 4-0 in postseason home games, out-scoring opponents by 13.5 points per 100 possessions and beating the Knicks by 27 points combined in the first two games of the series in Miami. The Heat also boast the superior playoff offense to this point, with Miami scoring 116.5 points per 100 possessions in the postseason. Miami is shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range in playoff games, generating 24.8 assists against only 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Heat have committed only 11.0 turnovers per game against New York in five games, and Miami has a stellar 30.9% offensive rebound rate in the series. The Heat are also led by a dynamic force in Jimmy Butler, who is averaging 31.9 points per game, while shooting 55.1% from the field in the playoffs. Miami also brings a strong defensive baseline, allowing fewer than 1.09 points per possession in the series. See which team to pick here.

How to make Knicks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with five players projected to score more than 18 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that is on a 71-38 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.