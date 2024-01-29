The New York Knicks (29-17) are rolling right now as they travel to play the Charlotte Hornets (10-34) on Monday. New York has won six straight games, including a 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Meanwhile, Charlotte has dropped three straight games. The Utah Jazz topped the Hornets 134-122 in their last outing. Julius Randle (shoulder) is out for New York. LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Frank Ntilikina (hip) are questionable for Charlotte, while Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) have been ruled out.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. New York is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Hornets odds. The over/under for total points is 222. Before entering any Hornets vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. Hornets spread: New York -8.5

Knicks vs. Hornets over/under: 222 points

Knicks vs. Hornets money line: Knicks -367, Hornets +291

CHA: The Charlotte Hornets have hit the Team Total Under in 27 of their last 39 games at home

NYK: The New York Knicks have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 37 of their last 57 games

Why the Knicks can cover

New York heads into this matchup with plenty of momentum. They've been playing well on both ends of the court during their six-game win streak. The Knicks have recorded 120-plus points in three of their last six outings. Guard Jalen Brunson continues to lead the charge for this team. The Villanova product has such a smooth offensive game and scores in a variety of ways.

Brunson leads the team in both points (26.6) and assists (6.5). In the win over the Heat, the 27-year-old totaled 32 points, five boards and eight assists. He's dropped 30-plus points in eight of his last 11 games. Guard Josh Hart gave a nice spark off the bench in Saturday's win over Miami. Hart finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Hornets can cover

Forward Brandon Miller has been taking big steps in his development lately. Miller has a lanky frame with a knack for scoring from all three levels. The Alabama product can get to the bucket for easy looks or knock down shots on the perimeter. Miller is averaging 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. On Jan. 24 against the Pistons, he racked up 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Forward P.J. Washington is an athletic three-level scorer. Washington has excellent instincts on the offensive end and owns a smooth jumper on the outside. The Kentucky product logs 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. In his last game, Washington notched a season-high 43 points and three assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Hornets picks

