Barclays Center hosts a matchup between local rivals on Wednesday evening. The Brooklyn Nets welcome the New York Knicks in the first of four games between the clubs this season. Brooklyn is aiming to stop a three-game losing skid, and the Nets are 13-13 overall and 8-5 at home this season. New York is 15-11 overall and 8-8 on the road. Ben Simmons (back), Dennis Smith Jr. (back), and Lonnie Walker (hamstring) are out for the Nets. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out for the Knicks, with Jericho Sims (ankle) listed as questionable.

Knicks vs. Nets spread: Knicks -1

Knicks vs. Nets over/under: 233 points

Knicks vs. Nets money line: Knicks -117, Nets -102

New York: The Knicks are 8-7-1 against the spread in road games

Brooklyn: The Nets are 10-2-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover

The Knicks project strongly in the possession battle in this matchup. New York is excellent on the offensive glass, ranking near the top of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (33.5%) and second-chance points (16.5 per game). The Knicks are also fantastic in ball security, committing only 13.1 turnovers per game, and the Nets are last in the NBA in turnover creation (11.7 per game) and steals (6.1 per game) on defense. Overall, New York is scoring 117.2 points per 100 possessions this season, and Julius Randle is in the midst of a hot streak.

The talented forward is averaging 22.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, and Randle has scored 20 points or more in 11 consecutive outings. On defense, the Knicks protect the glass well, allowing only 12.7 second-chance points per game and securing more than 73% of available defensive rebounds. The Knicks are also in the top quartile of the NBA in free throw attempts allowed (19.9 per game) and points allowed in the paint (46.6 per game). See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are strong on both ends of the floor this season. On offense, Brooklyn is scoring nearly 1.17 points per possession, using the 3-point shot to its advantage. The Nets are in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers (14.7 per game) and 3-point accuracy (38.7%), and Brooklyn is also excellent in transition. The Nets average more than 16 fast break points per game, and Brooklyn excels in the possession battle, securing more than 30% of missed shots on the offensive glass and committing only 13.3 turnovers per game.

Defensively, the Nets contest shots at a high level, holding opponents to 45.7% shooting. Brooklyn is giving up only 46.0 points in the paint per game and 20.8 free throw attempts per game, and New York's offensive vulnerabilities should help the Nets. New York is in the bottom five of the league in assists per game (23.8) and 2-point percentage (51.6%) this season. See which team to pick here.

