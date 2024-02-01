An Eastern Conference battle has the Indiana Pacers (27-21) traveling to play the New York Knicks (31-17) on Thursday evening. The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, winners of eight in a row. On Tuesday, New York knocked off the Utah Jazz 118-103. Indiana looks to get back into the win column after suffering a 129-124 setback against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for the Pacers, while OG Anunoby (elbow) is listed as questionable and Julius Randle (shoulder) is out for New York.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are 3-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236. Before making any Knicks vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: New York -3

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 236 points

Pacers vs. Knicks money line: New York -150, Indiana +127

IND: The Pacers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games against New York

NYK: The Knicks are 6-0 ATS in their last six games

Pacers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers got a boost with Haliburton on the floor. Haliburton has been one of the best players in the league this season due to his outstanding playmaking and shotmaking ability. Haliburton leads the league in assists (12.5) to go along with 23.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. On Jan. 19 against the Trail Blazers, Haliburton dropped 21 points and 17 assists.

Forward Pascal Siakam has made a nice impact since coming over from Toronto. Siakam has the skills to score at the rim or out on the perimeter with ease. The 6-foot-8 forward also handles the ball well for his size. The 29-year-old is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. In his last contest, Siakam racked up 23 points and six boards. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson continues to thrive for the Knicks. Brunson is the No. 1 option offensively with the craftiness to get a bucket from anywhere on the court. The Villanova product ranks 12th in the NBA in scoring (26.8) and 14th in assists (6.5). In Tuesday's win over the Jazz, Brunson notched 29 points and nine assists.

With the absence of Randle (shoulder), other players on the team need to step up. Guard Donte DiVincenzo provides a huge spark off the bench for New York. DiVincenzo brings excellent energy onto the court and is willing to do the dirty work. He also has the offensive talent to score in different ways. He's averaging 12.2 points and 2.3 assists per game. On Tuesday, the fellow Villanova product racked up 33 points, four steals, and made nine 3-pointers. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 238 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.