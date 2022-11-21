The New York Knicks (8-9) and Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) square off in a non-conference NBA battle on Monday night. New York has dropped two straight games heading into this matchup. On Sunday, they lost to the Phoenix Suns 116-95. On Friday, the Thunder fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 121-110. Cam Reddish (groin) and Derrick Rose (toe) are listed as day-to-day for New York. Tre Mann (low back soreness) is out for Oklahoma City. OKC is 10-6 against the spread, while New York is 7-9-1 ATS this season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Thunder as a 2-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Thunder odds. The over/under for total points is set at 230.5.

Knicks vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -2

Knicks vs. Thunder Over-Under: 230.5 points

Knicks vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -130, New York +110

NY: Knicks are 17-5 ATS in their last 22 games playing on 0 days' rest

OKC: Thunder are 8-1 ATS in their last 9 games playing on 2 days' rest

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is an agile and effective distributor for New York. Brunson knows how to break down the defense to either dime the open man or create his own shot. The Villanova product can also score at all three levels. Brunson averages 20 points, 3.6 rebounds, and a team-high 6.5 assists per game. In his last game, he dropped 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Forward Julius Randle is a strong and powerful force in the paint. Randle knows how to score on the block and owns good footwork to get into position. The Kentucky product is also relentless on the boards. He's leading the team in scoring (20.5) and rebounds (8.6). On Nov. 16, he finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Why the Thunder can cover

Guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander is a well-rounded offensive force in the backcourt. Gilgeous Alexander is a long difference maker. The Kentucky product excels in transition and getting into the lane. The 24-year-old can knock it down from the perimeter with no problem. Gilgeous Alexander is fourth in the NBA in scoring (31.1) with 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. On Wednesday, he racked up 42 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Luguentz Dort has been a physical and defensive-minded player on the wing. Dort fights hard to deny his man open looks and driving lanes. The 23-year-old is an explosive slasher and fearless in the paint. He's averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In the Nov. 13 win over New York, Dort logged 24 points and three boards.

