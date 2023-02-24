The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards face off on Friday evening in the nation's capital. The Knicks are 33-27 overall and 17-12 on the road this season, while the Wizards are 28-30 overall and 14-12 in home games. Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is listed as questionable for the Knicks, with Evan Fournier (illness) ruled out. Bradley Beal (knee) is listed as questionable for the Wizards.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Washington. Caesars Sportsbook lists the matchup as a pick'em, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds.

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Pick'em

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 225.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: Knicks -110, Wizards -110

NYK: The Knicks are 19-10 against the spread in road games

WASH: The Wizards are 11-14-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Knicks can cover



The Knicks are excellent on the road this season, posting top-five marks in win-loss record (17-12) and net rating (+1.6) away from Madison Square Garden. New York is also led by a pair of top-flight players, with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson enjoying highly productive seasons. Randle made the All-Star team by averaging 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game with improved efficiency. Brunson is enjoying the best season of his career, putting up 23.9 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range.

That duo helps to lead New York to a top-eight mark in the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring almost 1.16 points per possession, and the Knicks are in the top four of the league in second-chance points (17.1 per game), offensive rebound rate (32.1%), turnover rate (12.9%) and live-ball turnovers (5.9 per game). Washington is just No. 29 in the NBA in turnover creation on defense, further magnifying New York's projected advantage in ball security.

Why the Wizards can cover

Washington has strong points on each side of the floor. The Wizards have three players averaging at least 21 points per game on offense, and Washington is scoring 1.14 points per possession as a team. The Wizards are in the top eight of the NBA in field goal percentage, making 48.5% of shots, and Washington is facing a New York team that is No. 28 in turnover creation and last in steals on defense this season.

Washington's defense is also stingy, holding opponents to 46.4% shooting from the field and 52.6% from 2-point range. The Wizards are in the top eight of the NBA in free throw prevention, blocked shots and assists allowed, with Washington securing well over 72% of available defensive rebounds. The Wizards are also facing a Knicks team that ranks No. 29 in assists, No. 24 in field goal percentage, No. 23 in 3-point percentage and No. 23 in free throw percentage on offense.

