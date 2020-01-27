Kobe Bryant death: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men honor Lakers great with Grammys performance

Sunday's Grammy Awards had the unenviable task of being somewhat of an emotional reprieve from the news that Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles earlier in the day. As the world's best musicians gathered at Staples Center -- the same building where Kobe went to work and became an NBA legend -- the weight of the Lakers legend's death could be felt.

The awards show began with Alicia Keys taking the stage and immediately addressing the day's tragedy.

"Here we are together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best," Keys said to the crowd. "But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today—Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, in our hearts, in our prayers, in this building — and I'd like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we feel right now."

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

Then, as Keys sang the opening words to "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday," she was joined on stage by the members of Boyz II Men, who helped perform a brief a cappella rendition of the song.

It was a touching way to begin the night, but it wasn't the only way Bryant's legacy was remembered during the show. A number of other artists and performers paid tribute to Bryant, and a spotlight illuminated both of his retired jerseys in the rafters above Staples Center throughout the show.

The #Grammys go on tonight, but they're in the Staples Center—'The House Kobe Built.'



Kobe's jerseys stay spotlighted during tonight's ceremony. #RIPMamba



[via @meduzamusic] pic.twitter.com/66O5dHIyf8 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, figures from around the sports world reflected on the loss of Bryant. He was just 41 years old.