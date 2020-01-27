Kobe Bryant death: Lakers legends Magic, Shaq, Kareem and Jerry West reflect on Kobe's life
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Los Angeles
Shortly after news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash broke on Sunday, tributes began to flow in from all across the world. Countless figures and organizations around the world shared their grief, love and memories for Bryant, who was one of nine confirmed fatalities in the crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also reportedly among the nine victims.
Among those to remember Kobe in the aftermath of the devastating news were some of his fellow Lakers legends. Bryant spent each and every one of his 20 NBA seasons as a member of the Lakers organization and he's considered to be one of the most iconic members to ever don the purple and gold, which is saying a lot. He's also the only Laker -- or NBA player for that matter -- to have two jersey numbers retired (No. 8 and No. 24) and hanging in the rafters of Staples Center.
Having made such an impact on such a prestigious franchise, some of Bryant's fellow Lakers greats felt compelled to share their emotions on Sunday afternoon.
An emotional Earvin 'Magic' Johnson took to Twitter and shared several posts reflecting on numerous aspects of Kobe's life, including basketball, his family, and contributions to the Los Angeles community.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared a video message reflecting on his relationship with Kobe (as well as with his father, Joe Bryant) and some of the moments they shared over the years.
Shaquille O'Neal won three NBA Championships alongside Bryant in Los Angeles and the two of them were considered one of the fiercest and most dominant duos that the league has ever seen. They shared a complicated relationship and a public fallout at the end of their time together in LA but eventually reconciled and continued to share a friendship. After Kobe's final game in 2016, Shaq called Bryant "the greatest Laker ever."
O'Neal took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message about Kobe and Gianna on Sunday.
Lakers legend Jerry West also shared his thoughts on the tragic news. West, who is now an executive board member with the Clippers, was the Lakers general manager when the team trade Vlade Divac to the Hornets to acquire Kobe shortly after the 1996 NBA draft.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sports world reacts to Kobe's death
Bryant, 41, retired from basketball after the 2016 season, his 20th in the NBA -- all spent...
-
Bell reflects on rivalry with Bryant
Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning
-
Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash that killed all nine aboard the...
-
Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men honor Kobe
'We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built'
-
Rick Fox was not on Kobe's helicopter
Bryant's former championship teammate was not in his helicopter Sunday
-
Kobe Bryant, NBA icon and loving father
Kobe Bryant will be remembered for his greatness on the court, but it was all exceeded by his...
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut