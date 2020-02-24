Kobe Bryant memorial: Michael Jordan jokes about 'Crying Jordan' meme during speech
Jordan provided some comic relief
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are often mentioned in the same breath when it comes to the greatest NBA players ever. It certainly wasn't surprising that Jordan spoke at Bryant's memorial service on Monday. He provided some comic relief while he was expressing his love for Bryant at the Staples Center.
The Chicago Bulls legend was emotional and crying before and while giving his speech. He lightened the mood by bringing up the "Crying Jordan" meme.
"Now he's got me. I'm gonna have to look at another crying meme," Jordan said. "I told my wife that I wasn't going to do this because I didn't want to see that for the next three or more years. That is what Kobe Bryant does to me."
For several years, the "Crying Jordan" meme was often used to poke fun at athletes that may have had a blunder in a big game. The original photo of Jordan crying was taken back in 2009 during Jordan's speech at his Pro Basketball Hall of Fame induction. When a player struggles in a big-time situation, they receive the "Crying Jordan" meme treatment. It's great to see that Jordan himself is willing to joke about it.
It was truly a light-hearted moment during the beautiful service and Jordan absolutely captivated the audience with an uplifting speech. It was hilarious to see Jordan have a little bit of fun at his own expense while also paying tribute to one of the greatest basketball players that the world has ever seen.
This was a moment of one spectacular competitor honoring another, and to throw in a joke like that was something special.
