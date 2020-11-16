The basketball hoop that Kobe Bryant used as a child is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. According to TMZ Sports, Bryant's child home in Wynnewood, Pa. was recently sold for $810,000, but the buyer didn't want to pay more money to include the prized basketball hoop.

So the seller sold the home separately and gave the basketball hoop to John Romani at Sales By Helen to sell at an auction. Romani informed TMZ Sports that the hoop is going to be sold at Heritage's Platinum Night Auction on Feb. 20 and believes it may go for a six-figure sum.

Since his death in January, Bryant memorabilia has been highly sought after on the auction market,

A piece of the Staples Center hardwood that was signed by Bryant, his high school basketball tapes and game-used memorabilia included Lakers towels he used have all been sold this year.

Romani told TMZ Sports that even more Bryant items will be auctioned. They include a Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated magazine that was addressed Bryant as well as Duke basketballsBryant received while he was being recruited to colleges while in high school.

Considering the price that the basketball hoop could fetch on the open market, it's not surprising for the home buyer to pass on including it with their purchase.