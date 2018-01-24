Kobe, Dirk, Jay-Z lead list of stars to congratulate LeBron James on scoring 30K points

LeBron James made history on Tuesday night.

Late in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' matchup with the Spurs, LeBron knocked down a jumper to reach eight points on the night, and 30,000 points on his career. In doing so, he became just the seventh player in league history to reach the milestone, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki.

And in doing it at 33 years old, LeBron also became the youngest to get there.

The basket to lift #LeBronJames into a club of ONE, becoming the first player to 30,000 points, 7,000 rebounds, and 7,000 assists!#ThisIsWhyWePlay #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/xT7GvJplHV — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

It didn't take long for the congratulations to start pouring in. He shared a nice moment on the floor with his longtime friend, Dwyane Wade, and was soon inundated with Twitter messages from other players -- including two of the other members of the list.

Congrats @KingJames. Welcome to the club!!! — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) January 24, 2018

His former teammate Mike Miller checked in as well.

Congrats @KingJames. These are some impressive numbers in the world’s greatest basketball league. 30,000 plus points, 8,000 plus rebounds, and nearly 8,000 assists. 👀 👑 https://t.co/bczNw0Z1V2 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) January 24, 2018

So too did some current rivals.

Congrats @KingJames 30k!! Hell of accomplishment wow!! Elite club !! Congrats!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 24, 2018

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shawn Carter sent messages. You know it's big when The Terminator and Jay-Z congratulate you.

Congratulations on this great milestone, my friend! I am so proud of you @KingJames. https://t.co/Jnz5kDuNnO — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 24, 2018

And of course, his family had to send him some love.