Kobe, Dirk, Jay-Z lead list of stars to congratulate LeBron James on scoring 30K points
LeBron became the seventh player in league history to reach the milestone
LeBron James made history on Tuesday night.
Late in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' matchup with the Spurs, LeBron knocked down a jumper to reach eight points on the night, and 30,000 points on his career. In doing so, he became just the seventh player in league history to reach the milestone, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki.
And in doing it at 33 years old, LeBron also became the youngest to get there.
It didn't take long for the congratulations to start pouring in. He shared a nice moment on the floor with his longtime friend, Dwyane Wade, and was soon inundated with Twitter messages from other players -- including two of the other members of the list.
His former teammate Mike Miller checked in as well.
So too did some current rivals.
Even Arnold Schwarzenegger and Shawn Carter sent messages. You know it's big when The Terminator and Jay-Z congratulate you.
And of course, his family had to send him some love.
