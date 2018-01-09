Kyle Lowry says he's getting an 'X-Ray on my ass' after scary fall against Nets
Lowry landed hard after going up for a rebound during overtime
Thanks to some late heroics by DeMar DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors escaped with a 114-113 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
After blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead, the Raptors were down by two with less than 30 seconds to go in overtime. That's when DeRozan stepped up, driving in for an and-one that put them on top for good. But despite DeRozan's clutch play, the Raptors' locker room was sure to be a bit somber.
That's because Kyle Lowry took a scary fall during overtime. Going up for a rebound, Joe Harris crashed into Lowry in mid-air, knocking him off balance. Lowry fell straight on his back, and struggled to get to his feet.
Eventually, he had to be carried to the locker room by his teammates.
It certainly didn't look good, and the Raptors will be holding their breath until they find out exactly what's wrong. Lowry, however, appears to be in good spirits judging by his comment from the bowels of Barclays Arena. "X-Ray on my ass," Lowry yelled while being wheeled away.
Hopefully all will be OK.
