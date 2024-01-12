The Los Angeles Lakers have been sliding since winning the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament and dropped to 19-20 following a 127-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. But the Lakers remain committed to second-year coach Darvin Ham and are prioritizing improving their backcourt with a defensive-minded guard who can also push the pace, according to a report from Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Rival executives believe the Lakers, among other teams, are likely to make a push for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, according to Haynes. It's unclear whether the Lakers have the desired assets to acquire him, though. Atlanta is also not urgently looking to move the 2022 All-Star and could wait until after the 2023-24 season to evaluate his future with the Hawks.

Austin Reaves is averaging career highs across the board since signing a four-year extension with the Lakers over the summer, but D'Angelo Russell has underperformed and Gabe Vincent has largely been a non-factor due to a string of injuries.

The Lakers have had difficulties but think they can right the ship in ways that don't involve firing Ham less than two years into his four-year contract.

"I speak to Rob [Pelinka] every day, and we're always discussing ways to improve our team and what we can do better as a coaching staff," Ham told Bleacher Report. "It's an open dialogue that I embrace and that is helpful. We're all trying to get this right, and we will."

People close to Ham recently reached out to him following a report about a growing disconnect in the Lakers' locker room, but he feels confident in his job security and his team's ability to overcome adversity.

"I had like 50 texts when I checked my phone that day. I'm not on social media, so I don't know what people are saying," Ham said. "But I'm getting text messages saying, 'Hang in there. Are you OK? It's going to be OK. I'm here for you.' I thought somebody died. That was my initial reaction. Then someone sent me a story with some unnamed sources and I was like, 'This shit?' Everything is going to be alright. We've got a good team. We just got more work to do."

Whether the work ahead will involve a major trade remains to be seen.