Lakers' LeBron James apologizes after sharing 'Jewish money' lyric on Instagram; NBA won't take action, per report
The league reportedly accepted LeBron's explanation after he got in hot water for quoting a 21 Savage lyric on social media
LeBron James apologized Sunday for an Instagram post in which he quoted a 21 Savage lyric referencing "Jewish money." James received backlash for choosing to share that part of the song and offered an apology after the Lakers' loss to the Grizzlies.
"Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone," James told ESPN after the game. "That's not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That's what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn't through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody."
The full lyric from 21 Savage's "ASMR" is "we been getting that Jewish money / everything is Kosher." ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA does not plan to fine James for the post, and has accepted James' explanation that the lyric was a mistake.
James and the Lakers play a road game against the Warriors on Christmas (8 p.m. ET) as they look to improve upon their 19-14 record.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Perfect holiday gift for every NBA team
There's an ideal present for each franchise. What does your favorite team need most?
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, expert picks
Former Vegas sportsbook director Micah Roberts is on an NBA hot streak.
-
Rockets vs. Thunder odds, expert picks
Former Vegas sportsbook director Micah Roberts is on an NBA hot streak.
-
Knicks vs. Bucks odds, expert picks
Former Vegas sportsbook director Micah Roberts is on an NBA hot streak.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Christmas Edition
Dray draining 3s (Warriors) and a key free-agent acquisition (Pistons) are just a couple of...
-
Christmas Day NBA parlay, best bets
Vegas legend Micah Roberts shares his NBA best bets for Christmas Day.