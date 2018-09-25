Lakers plan to start Rajon Rondo at point guard as Lonzo Ball makes full recovery from knee surgery

As second-year point guard Lonzo Ball makes his way back from left knee surgery, the Lakers intend to deploy veteran Rajon Rondo as their starter in a revamped starting lineup that will also feature newly acquired star LeBron James.

Lakers coach Luke Walton told ESPN of the team's plans to start Rondo as the season begins, saying the decision was made to allow Ball a full recovery from his surgery.

Ball underwent an arthroscopic procedure in July and was expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp, according to the team. However, he was just cleared to participate in full workouts, and he has yet to make his way back into 5-on-5 action as L.A. appears to be taking a cautious approach with its young star.

When Ball does get back to full strength and makes a return, he'll do so with a great deal of support from his new teammate, LeBron James, who raved to ESPN's Dave McMenamin about the second-year guard.

"He's destined for greatness, I believe," James said. "His basketball IQ, his ability to pass the ball, you get a sense from his teammates that they like playing with him."

Ball started 50 games for the Lakers at point guard as a rookie last season, and played in only 52 games. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in that span, but his lack of strength -- coupled with his awkward shot -- forced him into erratic play from time to time around the rim and on the perimeter. It has been a focus of his this offseason to course correct both areas, and he sounds confident he'll show improvement.

"I just think I got a lot stronger. So I ain't got to really fling the ball like I did last year," said Ball. "[The set point] moved a little bit more to the middle but it is still on the left side. But just trying to focus on my mechanics, keeping my hand up, keeping my elbow in more and just me being stronger, my upper body, it's just easier for me to get to the rim."

The Lakers start their season on Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.