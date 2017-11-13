Lakers player credits recent success to women: 'They don't like you when you're down'

Jordan Clarkson is off to a strong start this season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Through the team's first 13 games, he's averaging 14.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Those numbers are right around his career averages, but this season, he's putting them up while playing just 21 minutes a night, compared to 28.7 minutes on average for his career. Plus, he's been more efficient, shooting 50.3 percent from the field, and 39.5 percent from downtown, each of which would be career highs.

He's also done this despite solely coming off the bench, whereas he's been a starter for much of his career up until this point. Given these facts, you might be wondering how or why Clarkson is playing so well this season.

Well, it's pretty simple. He wants women to like him. As he told the Los Angeles Times, "they don't like you when you're down."

It appeared for a moment when Clarkson was asked if there is someone for whom he wants to succeed. "I mean my pops, my family, that's always No. 1," Clarkson said. "But second probably the girls and stuff. Females. Know what I mean? I love women." He chuckled mischievously as he added: "They don't like you when you're down."

It appears there is no shame in Jordan Clarkson's game.

Hey, whatever it takes. If Clarkson is going to play this well off the bench, the Lakers aren't going to have any complaints about what's motivating his success.