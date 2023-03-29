The Chicago Bulls (36-39) will try to sweep a back-to-back with the Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) when they square off on Wednesday night. Chicago picked up a 118-108 win against Los Angeles on Sunday, putting the Bulls 2.5 games ahead of Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference, but they are only a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City and Dallas.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Bulls vs. Lakers spread: Bulls +2.5

Bulls vs. Lakers over/under: 227.5 points

Bulls vs. Lakers money line: Chicago +118, Los Angeles -140

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games, including Sunday's 118-108 win over the Lakers as 5-point underdogs. Zach LaVine poured in 32 points on 13 of 19 shooting, while small forward DeMar DeRozan posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. The Bulls are 2.5 games ahead of Washington for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

They have a chance to sweep the season series with Los Angeles for the second straight season, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings between these teams. LaVine leads Chicago with 25.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while DeRozan is adding 24.9 points and 5.1 assists. Los Angeles has only covered the spread once in its last six games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles had won three straight games prior to its loss against Chicago on Sunday, putting the Lakers a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City and Dallas for ninth place in the Western Conference play-in tournament. They are expected to have Anthony Davis (foot) and D'Angelo Russell (hip) available on Wednesday, while LeBron James (foot) is questionable. James leads the Lakers with 29.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have been off since their loss to Chicago on Sunday, while the Bulls lost to the Clippers on Monday. Chicago allowed the Clippers to shoot 59.3% from the floor, failing to cover the 4.5-point spread. Los Angeles has won eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in five of its last six trips to the United Center.

