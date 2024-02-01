Two of the NBA's flagship franchises meet on Thursday in a nationally televised showdown. The Los Angeles Lakers visit TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in a cross-conference battle. The Lakers are 24-25 overall and 7-17 on the road this season. The Celtics are 37-11 overall with a sparkling 22-2 mark in home games. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (hip) are listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Cam Reddish (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee) ruled out. Luke Kornet (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Celtics.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Celtics as 11-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 241 in the latest Lakers vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Celtics vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Celtics. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -11

Lakers vs. Celtics over/under: 241 points

Lakers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -663, Lakers +473

LAL: The Lakers are 9-15 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 13-11 against the spread in home games

Lakers vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers have notable and clear strengths on both sides of the floor. On defense, Los Angeles is strong near the rim, including the No. 2 mark in the NBA in free throw prevention (19.7 attempts allowed per game). The Lakers are also in the top five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, securing almost 73% of available rebounds. Los Angeles creates havoc with 7.9 steals per game, and the Lakers also keep consistent pressure on the rim on offense.

The Lakers are shooting 49.2% from the field, ranking in the top six of the league, and Los Angeles is making 56.0% of 2-point attempts. Los Angeles shot 48% from the field and 41% from 3-point range in the first matchup against Boston, and the Lakers also rank in the top eight of the league with 24.7 free throw attempts per contest. Los Angeles is in the top eight of the league in assists, averaging 28.1 per game, and Boston is near the bottom of the NBA in turnover creation (11.8 per game) and steals (6.4 per game) on defense. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is performing as the best home team in the NBA this season. The Celtics are 22-2 at TD Garden, leading the league in winning percentage and net rating (+13.0 points per 100 possessions) in home games. On the other side, Los Angeles is scuffling on the road, posting an ugly 7-17 record with a -8.0 net rating. That includes six losses in the last seven road games for the Lakers, and Boston also deploys one of the best offenses in the league.

The Celtics are scoring more than 1.2 points per possession this season, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency. Boston has five players averaging at least 13.4 points per game, headlined by Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics lead the league with 16.2 3-pointers per game. Boston ranks in the top five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (38.0%) and 2-point accuracy (56.5%), and the Celtics are also making more than 80% of free throw attempts. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Celtics vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 236 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Celtics, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.