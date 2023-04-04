The Utah Jazz (36-42) are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) on Tuesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Utah is 22-16 at home and Los Angeles is 19-20 on the road. The Jazz will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Lakers have been red-hot and enter this matchup as winners of six of their last seven. D'Angelo Russell (foot), LeBron James (foot), and Anthony Davis (foot) are listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report. Lauri Markkanen (hand) and Jordan Clarkson (finger) have been ruled out for the Jazz.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Jazz vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 236.

Jazz vs. Lakers spread: Jazz +8.5

Jazz vs. Lakers over/under: 236 points

Jazz vs. Lakers money line: Utah 285, Los Angeles -365

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz were just a bucket shy of a win on Sunday and fell 111-110 to the Brooklyn Nets. A silver lining for Utah was the play of small forward Talen Horton-Tucker, who had 32 points and eight assists.

The Jazz will be extremely short-handed with its top two scorers -- Lauri Markkanen (25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds per game) and Jordan Clarkson (20.8 points, 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds per game) -- on Tuesday. In their absence, Utah will be looking for increased output from Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk, and Horton-Tucker. The Jazz are 44-32-2 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, everything went Los Angeles' way against the Houston Rockets on Sunday as they made off with a 134-109 victory. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 40 points in addition to nine rebounds.

The Lakers could be without Davis, LeBron James, and D'Angelo Russell for this matchup. All three are nursing foot injuries and will be game-time decisions. Allowing an average of 117.8 points per game, Utah hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for the Lakers if they are missing Davis, James, or Russell. The Lakers are 39-38-1 against the spread this season.

