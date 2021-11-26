A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at the Staples Center. Los Angeles is 10-10 overall and 7-5 at home. Sacramento is 7-12 overall and 4-5 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread with the Lakers at 7-13 and the Kings at 8-11.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Kings spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. Kings over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles got LeBron James back from a one-game suspension on Wednesday night. James poured in a season-high 39 points in the 124-116 win over Indiana, knocking down five 3-pointers in the process. James was clearly motivated by the NBA's decision to suspend him for one game, and that motivation could carry over on Friday night.

The Lakers are expected to have Anthony Davis back in the lineup after he missed Wednesday's game with an illness. They are facing a Sacramento team that has only covered twice in its last 10 games. The Kings are also just 1-5 in their last six road games, so Los Angeles should be able to win and cover.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento is playing its third game under interim head coach Alvin Gentry. The Kings came up short in Gentry's debut, but they bounced back with a 125-121 home win over Portland earlier this week. They had failed to cover the spread in four straight games, but they covered as 3.5-point underdogs in the outright win.

Small forward Harrison Barnes is questionable for this game with a foot injury. The Kings put together a balanced effort on Wednesday, as Barnes led seven double-digit scorers with 22 points. Marvin Bagley III only played in four of the 17 games under former head coach Luke Walton, but he has scored a combined 18 points in the two games under Gentry.

