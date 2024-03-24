The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 38-32 overall and 26-12 at home, while Indiana is 40-31 overall and 19-16 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings. The Lakers secured a 123-109 victory at home against the Pacers on Dec. 9.

This time around, the Lakers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Pacers odds, and the over/under is 241 points.

Lakers vs. Pacers spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers vs. Pacers over/under: 241 points

Lakers vs. Pacers money line: Lakers: -156, Pacers: +131

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers walked away with a 123-111 victory over Golden State on Friday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter, when the Pacers were facing a 60-48 deficit. The Pacers can attribute much of their success to Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double with 26 points and 11 assists.

The Pacers are scoring 122.8 points per game on average, which ranks first in the NBA. Indiana's explosive offense is a big reason why the Pacers are 5-2 in their last seven games. In addition, the Pacers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles came out on top against the 76ers by a score of 101-94 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers. Anthony Davis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds. For the season, Davis is averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are now 4-2 in their last six games and Los Angeles is 8-0 in its last eight meetings against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. However, the Lakers are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games when playing as the favorite.

