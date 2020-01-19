Lakers vs. Rockets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (33-8) will hit the road on Saturday evening for a nationally-televised battle against James Harden and the Houston Rockets (26-14). Both teams have injury issues, however, with Anthony Davis (tailbone) and Rajon Rondo (finger) out for Los Angeles, and Austin Rivers (thumb) sidelined for Houston.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Sportsbooks list the Rockets as 1.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds. Before making any Rockets vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -1.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over-under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -124, Lakers +104

LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in four of the last five games

HOU: The Rockets are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

Why the Lakers can cover

The model knows that Davis is a huge part of what Los Angeles does and, without him, things do change. However, the Lakers still have James, who is operating at a very high level this season. The future Hall of Fame forward is averaging 25.4 points, 10.9 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, and he is a one-man contender on his own. Beyond that, the Lakers have quality numbers on both ends of the floor, with impressive shot profiles and elite characteristics.

Los Angeles should be able to punish Houston's below-average defensive rebounding and, if the Lakers convert from 3-point range, they are virtually unstoppable offensively. LeBron and company are also one of the NBA's best road teams, posting 17-3 record this season, the Lakers have won nine of the last 10 games as they arrive in Houston. Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Rockets spread.

Why the Rockets can cover

The model also has considered that, with Harden in the middle of it all, the Rockets are a spectacular offensive team. The former MVP is averaging 37.2 points, 7.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season, and Harden is converting 37 percent of his 3-point attempts. Harden's presence allows the Rockets to be top five in overall offensive efficiency and elite at creating free-throw attempts.

Houston is fairly average defensively but, in this matchup, there are a few areas where the Rockets should be able to flourish. The Rockets avoid fouls, keeping the Lakers off the free-throw line, and Houston should be able to create some turnovers against a Los Angeles squad that is not always secure with the ball.

