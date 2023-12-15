The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs will square off in a rematch on Friday. The teams met in San Antonio on Wednesday, with the Lakers emerging victorious, and Frost Bank Center will host the rematch as well. The Lakers are 15-10 overall this season, including the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament title. The Spurs are 3-20 overall and aiming to stop the Western Conference's longest losing streak of 18 games. LeBron James (calf), Anthony Davis (adductor) and Taurean Prince (knee) are listed as questionable for the Lakers.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Los Angeles as the 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Lakers vs. Spurs odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Spurs picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 97-51 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Spurs and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Spurs spread: Lakers -7.5

Lakers vs. Spurs over/under: 234 points

Lakers vs. Spurs money line: Lakers -304, Spurs +243

LAL: The Lakers are 5-8 against the spread in road games

SAS: The Spurs are 5-7 against the spread in home games

Lakers vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Lakers can cover

Even shorthanded, the Lakers found strong offensive footing against the Spurs on Wednesday. Operating without James, Los Angeles shot 54% from the field and 40% from 3-point range against San Antonio. Six players reached double figures in scoring for the Lakers, and the team generated 31 assists. The Lakers are No. 4 in the NBA in points in the paint (55.3 per game), with top-six marks in the league in free throw creation (25.1 attempts per game), field goal percentage (48.8%) and 2-point percentage (56.1%). Los Angeles is also strongly above-average in fast break points (15.9 per game) and assists (26.8 per game).

The Spurs also scuffle on defense, landing near the bottom of the NBA in allowing 117.4 points per 100 possessions this season. San Antonio is in the bottom three of the league in 3-pointers allowed (14.1 per game) and 3-point accuracy allowed (38.9%). The Spurs also give up 28.0 assists per game, and teams that can move the ball find success against San Antonio's defensive resistance. See which team to pick here.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs are on a long losing streak, but Victor Wembanyama provides optimism. The rookie big man generated 30 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots and three steals in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, and Wembanyama's debut season has been impressive. He is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, ranking in the top eight of the league in rebounds and in the top three in blocks. Wembanyama is also averaging 20.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks across the last eight games.

As a team, San Antonio is in the top five of the NBA with 28.7 assists per game, and the Spurs are No. 1 in the league in having only 3.7 shots blocked per contest. San Antonio is also facing a Lakers team that is No. 25 or worse in second-chance points allowed (15.8 per game) and fast break points allowed (15.4 per game) on defense this season. On the other end, San Antonio can benefit from the Lakers struggling on the offensive glass and from beyond the 3-point arc, with Los Angeles averaging only 10.0 second-chance points and 10.5 3-pointers per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. Spurs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 238 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 97-51 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.