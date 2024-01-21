We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 21-22 overall and 15-8 at home, while Portland is 12-29 overall and 5-17 on the road. The Lakers won the two previous matchups between these teams this season.

For Sunday, Los Angeles is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 228 points.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Lakers -10.5

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 228 points

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Lakers: -542, Trail Blazers: +400

What you need to know about the Lakers

The point spread may have favored the Lakers last Friday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 130-112 to the Brooklyn Nets despite entering the game favored by 7 points. Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds. LeBron James also had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

However, both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, with Davis currently day-to-day because of an Achilles injury while James is day-to-day with an ankle issue. However, Portland has injury issues of its own to deal with, as Shaedon Sharpe (adductor) has been ruled out and Anfernee Simons (illness) and Scoot Henderson (nasal contusion) are questionable.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers have not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Indiana 118-115 on Friday.

The Trail Blazers can attribute much of their success to Jerami Grant, who scored 37 points, and Malcolm Brogdon, who scored 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. They'll have to continue to carry a heavy scoring load with Sharpe out and Simons/Henderson ailing.

