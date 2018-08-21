Lamar Odom shares details about his time in coma: 'I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks'

Lamar Odom has seemingly made a remarkable recovery since the 2015 drug overdose that landed him in a coma and on life support. After being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, the former NBA forward was frighteningly close to death before fighting back to health.

Now, years later, he has opened up about just how dire his health situation was during that time.

While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube series "Cold As Balls" this week, Odom revealed pretty mind-blowing details about his time in the coma.

"All my doctors that see me say I'm a walking miracle," Odom told Hart. "I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was in my coma."

Understandably, Hart was pretty shocked with that information. It was well documented and widely reported that Odom was clinging to life during that period, but a dozen strokes and a half-dozen heart attacks just seems like an absolutely insurmountable thing to overcome.

Luckily, Odom managed to climb out of it, and he seems to be in a much better place these days.

"It's a good day to be alive considering the alternative," Odom said.

Odom, 38, attributed his personal issues to bad decisions and anxiety, which he said made it "tough to go outside" at points. But, overall, Odom seems willing to own up to his actions and their consequences, while also maintaining that he's now clean and on a better path.