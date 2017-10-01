LaVar Ball says he won't have issues with Magic Johnson: 'You worry about Lonzo'

There was plenty of excitement inside the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday night for Lonzo Ball's first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before the game, however, it was his father, LaVar, who was the main attraction, holding court while hundreds of fans waited in line to meet him and get a picture. Of course, that wasn't the last we'd hear of LaVar, as the founder of Big Baller Brand had a few things to say to reporters later in the night.

On the topic of whether or not he would be a distraction for the Lakers' brass, which was definitely a concern some people and teams had coming into the draft, LaVar said that Magic Johnson won't have any problems with what he does because Magic isn't in charge of him.

LaVar Ball said Magic is "not going to have no problems with what I do because he can’t tell me what to do. You worry about Lonzo." — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 1, 2017

As the pre-game activities showed, LaVar will certainly stay in the news because of how much people love him (and how much he loves to self-promote in the media). Some increased media and fan frenzy is nothing the Lakers can't handle, and even if he wants to, LaVar isn't going to be able to influence their plans for Lonzo or the team. He'll say and do what he wants, and the Lakers will do the same.