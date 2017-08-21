LeBron James has nothing to say about Blake Griffin's New York speculation
Griffin said recently he thinks it's more likely that LeBron James goes to New York than L.A.
Even though it's a year away, this is one of the biggest questions in the NBA remains: Where will LeBron James play during in 2018-19? While many rumors point to James heading to the Lakers, Blake Griffin said on the Sklar Brother's podcast, "View from the Cheap Seats," that it's more likely James goes to New York than L.A.
What does LeBron think about Griffin's speculation? Nothing. In fact, when asked about it by TMZ, the Cavaliers superstar said, "I don't even know what you're talking about."
Sounds about right. Odds are James knows about Griffin's comments, but there's a zero percent chance he'll ever speak about them, because he has nothing to gain from commenting on another player's guess about where he'll play.
