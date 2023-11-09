A museum dedicated to the life and career of LeBron James will be opening in Akron, Ohio later this month. The LeBron James Family Foundation announced that LeBron James' Home Court is slated to open at House Three Thirty on Nov. 25, 2023.

According to a press release, the experience will be a self-guided tour taking fans throughout James' life, featuring one-of-a-kind items that have never been seen before. The experience will also have a recreation of the apartment James grew up in, which was curated by James' mother, Gloria James.

"My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me," James said in a statement. "I've been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out. I'm so proud that place is House Three Thirty, a space my Foundation created to serve my I Promise families and the entire community."

The tour will also take fans through James' time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and among the items featured are the original rim and backboard he used during his time at the Akron-based institution.

Some of James' important career moments are enshrined in the museum, including the 2003 NBA Draft, his NBA titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, and his time with the United States Olympic team.

In addition, there will be a gallery of fan art, some of James' original sneakers, family photos and much more throughout the experience.