LeBron James never showed up to that pizza party he teased on Twitter and Lakers fans are mad

If you waited in line to meet LeBron James at Blaze Pizza in Culver City on Tuesday afternoon, you may have gone home very disappointed when James never actually showed up to the pizza party he teased himself earlier in the week. But, hey, at least you probably didn't go home hungry?

Presumably, a lot of people in Los Angeles are now big fans of LeBron James, thanks to LeBron joining the Lakers in free agency this summer. Presumably, a lot of people in Los Angeles were already big fans of pizza, thanks to pizza being delicious as heck.

With that in mind, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that hordes of people showed up to Blaze Pizza locations around Los Angeles on Tuesday. For starters, each of the L.A. locations promised to give out free pizza during a three-hour afternoon window, and the only thing better than pizza is free pizza.

On top of that, LeBron broke his lengthy Twitter hiatus on Monday to tease a possible appearance at the Culver City location during that giveaway.

Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

As a result, people flooded to Blaze locations around L.A. in hopes of coming across some free pizza and/or a face-to-face meeting with the Lakers' new star. The lines were quite aggressive.

This is the line outside the Blaze pizza right now. pic.twitter.com/YFo6IKTdK5 — Mia Galuppo (@miagaluppo) July 10, 2018

An hour before @KingJames is set to show up to @BlazePizza event, the line wraps around the corner, through the parking lot, and all the way down the block. Unsure if people are here to meet LeBron or for the free pizza. Will update. pic.twitter.com/PK67xAYnTl — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) July 10, 2018

So LeBron James really is going to be at a pizza party in Culver City. The line goes around the block and then some. pic.twitter.com/3Wg7q4M93i — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 10, 2018

If you find yourself wondering why LeBron broke his Twitter hiatus to promote what is essentially a fast food pizza joint, then make his first public appearance since signing with the Lakers at that fast food pizza joint...well, the answer is quite simple: LeBron is one of the brand's original investors.

However, despite the tease on Monday, LeBron never actually showed up to the pizza party in Culver City. As you can imagine, the people who gathered to wait in line grew rather restless as the afternoon dragged on and the party window closed.

Doubt is growing over whether LeBron will show up. Said one Laker fan losing his patience: “Kobe would show. He wouldn’t get out of his car, but he’d show up.” — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 10, 2018

False alarm. People saw two nice cars and ran toward them thinking it was LeBron. https://t.co/LowZFeusRm — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 10, 2018

LeBron Watch update: Some people have lost hope that he’ll show up and have given up. They’re leaving. — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 11, 2018

Then, the bad news came.

LeBron will not be showing up for the Blaze Pizza party here, an employee just announced. — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 11, 2018

I don’t think he’s coming pic.twitter.com/vukZg1vfdZ — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) July 11, 2018

Well, that's certainly a bold strategy by LeBron. On the one hand, he did a great job of promoting Blaze Pizza and getting people to hit up the pizza joints throughout L.A. Not to mention he didn't explicitly make a promise that he was going to show up.

On the other hand, a large number of people likely left the Culver City gathering with a sour taste in their mouth, regardless of how tasty that pizza was. And you have to anticipate some backlash when you tease an appearance and then don't show up, even if there was no promise given.

Honestly, we can't yet rule out that LeBron signed with the Lakers just to torture all the fans who claimed Kobe was better than him for so many years.

If he wasn't intentionally trolling, LeBron just has to hope that free pizza heals all wounds.

All I know is Michael Jordan would never make his fans wait in long lines just to get their hands on his products. Never. Those are the facts.