LeBron James shows off soccer skills with header to the ref after Lakers open up big lead on the Suns
LeBron James is getting even more creative as a passer, even if it's just to the referees
LeBron James is a historic passer. Everyone knows it, and it has been on full display this season as he has led the NBA in assists. James is so good, apparently, that he needs to find new ways to keep himself entertained over the course of the 82-game season. We've already seen him jokingly try to block one of his own teammates (Rajon Rondo) during a game, and on Wednesday, we caught James trying out something new.
After a missed shot by the Phoenix Suns early in what is quickly becoming a blowout, James nailed a nearly perfect header to the referee, who was unprepared for James' gorgeous pass.
To those who are wondering, James theoretically could do this during game action. While kicking the ball and hitting it with a fist is illegal, there is nothing in the rulebook that directly states that using the head to pass or otherwise advance the basketball is illegal. Perhaps this was LeBron's way of testing out his effectiveness with the move before trying it in real-time. If that's the case, it doesn't look far off. He gets real power on this ball. If anything, he needs to tone it down a bit.
It would probably have to come in a game like this one, though. The Lakers led the Suns 43-17 after one quarter in what has been one of their most complete performances of the season. He wouldn't try this during a competitive game, but in a blowout? Sure, what's the harm?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Timeline of Stern's time as commissioner
David Stern helped make the NBA what it is today
-
NBA world reacts to David Stern's death
Stern was 77 years old
-
Magic's Isaac leaves game on a stretcher
Isaac looked to be in a considerable amount of pain as he fell to the ground in the first quarter
-
David Stern dies at age 77
Stern, the commissioner of the NBA for 30 years that helped popularize the league on a global...
-
Report: Collison considering NBA return
Collison unexpectedly retired prior to free agency, but could be a huge boost for any contender...
-
Report: Towns begins on-court work
Towns has missed seven straight games with a left knee injury
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...