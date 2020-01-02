LeBron James shows off soccer skills with header to the ref after Lakers open up big lead on the Suns

LeBron James is a historic passer. Everyone knows it, and it has been on full display this season as he has led the NBA in assists. James is so good, apparently, that he needs to find new ways to keep himself entertained over the course of the 82-game season. We've already seen him jokingly try to block one of his own teammates (Rajon Rondo) during a game, and on Wednesday, we caught James trying out something new.

After a missed shot by the Phoenix Suns early in what is quickly becoming a blowout, James nailed a nearly perfect header to the referee, who was unprepared for James' gorgeous pass.

LEBRON WITH THE HEADER! pic.twitter.com/W6eibystKB — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) January 2, 2020

To those who are wondering, James theoretically could do this during game action. While kicking the ball and hitting it with a fist is illegal, there is nothing in the rulebook that directly states that using the head to pass or otherwise advance the basketball is illegal. Perhaps this was LeBron's way of testing out his effectiveness with the move before trying it in real-time. If that's the case, it doesn't look far off. He gets real power on this ball. If anything, he needs to tone it down a bit.

It would probably have to come in a game like this one, though. The Lakers led the Suns 43-17 after one quarter in what has been one of their most complete performances of the season. He wouldn't try this during a competitive game, but in a blowout? Sure, what's the harm?