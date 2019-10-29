LeBron James thanks first responders for work during California wildfires, sends them taco truck as a gesture

LeBron James and his family were among the many California residents displaced by the wildfires blazing through parts of the state. The Lakers star tweeted early Monday morning that he was forced to evacuate his home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and seek shelter elsewhere due to the raging fires, which he called "no joke."

James shared that he was looking for a place to stay but was having a difficult time finding any available lodging, though he apparently solved that problem shortly after sending the initial tweet.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Shortly after finding a place to stay, James made sure to send well wishes to others affected by the fires. He also thanked first responders for their efforts in combatting the flames and assisting those in need. Two firefighters have been injured by the blaze, one requiring an emergency airlift to a hospital to treat serious burns, according to CBS News.

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

James took the time on Tuesday to thank the first responders again for the work that they do.

NEW: NBA star Lebron James – among those evacuating with his family as the Getty Fire moved in on his Los Angeles neighborhood – thanked first responders for protecting Californians, as those firefighters brace for a dangerous new Santa Ana wind event. https://t.co/bRZ2tPluFM pic.twitter.com/fH1RWPbcRk — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 29, 2019

He even sent a taco truck to their base camp as a token of his appreciation.

LeBron James, who was evacuated because of the Getty fire talked this morning about his admiration for the first responders fighting fires. Today, he sent a taco truck to their base camp to show his appreciation. pic.twitter.com/EJuWBAgM5p — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 29, 2019

The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in Northern and Central California and have forced nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated from their homes, CBS News reports. Severe winds up to 75 miles per hour have escalated the situation. Nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week due to the fires.