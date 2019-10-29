LeBron James thanks first responders for work during California wildfires, sends them taco truck as a gesture

The Lakers star was forced to evacuate his home over the weekend

LeBron James and his family were among the many California residents displaced by the wildfires blazing through parts of the state. The Lakers star tweeted early Monday morning that he was forced to evacuate his home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles and seek shelter elsewhere due to the raging fires, which he called "no joke." 

James shared that he was looking for a place to stay but was having a difficult time finding any available lodging, though he apparently solved that problem shortly after sending the initial tweet.

Shortly after finding a place to stay, James made sure to send well wishes to others affected by the fires. He also thanked first responders for their efforts in combatting the flames and assisting those in need. Two firefighters have been injured by the blaze, one requiring an emergency airlift to a hospital to treat serious burns, according to CBS News.

James took the time on Tuesday to thank the first responders again for the work that they do. 

He even sent a taco truck to their base camp as a token of his appreciation. 

The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres in Northern and Central California and have forced nearly 200,000 people to be evacuated from their homes, CBS News reports. Severe winds up to 75 miles per hour have escalated the situation. Nearly one million people are expected to lose power this week due to the fires.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories