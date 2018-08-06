LeBron James to produce three-part Showtime documentary series called 'Shut Up and Dribble'
The series will cover the changing role of athletes in the political sphere
From NFL players taking a knee on the field in protest of racial injustice to President Trump insulting LeBron James on Twitter, athletes have become increasingly entwined in politics over the past few years. To examine the intersection of politics and sports, Showtime has ordered a three-part documentary series, "Shut Up and Dribble," which lists James as an executive producer. Showtime president and CEO David Nevins announced the news at the TCA summer press tour on Monday.
The title of the series is a quote from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who uttered the words in James' direction during a February airing of "The Ingraham Angle," imploring him to stick to basketball and keep his political opinions to himself. The comments drew considerable backlash, and James addressed them over NBA All-Star weekend.
The series, set to air in October and presented by Showtime Sports Documentary Films and James' SpringHill Entertainment, will look at the role of NBA players in politics, commerce and fashion, starting with the 1976 ABA merger and moving into the modern league.
"If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, 'Shut Up and Dribble' tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out," Nevins said via Variety. "LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title."
James recently drew attention beyond the basketball court when he opened the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, which will provide many perks to students and parents, including free meals, free uniforms, free bicycles and access to a food pantry.
