Donald Trump attacked LeBron James' intelligence in a tweet, and other athletes weren't having it

A number of players took to social media to stand up for LeBron

Late on Friday night, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet insulting the intelligence of newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump wrote. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Understandably, many people were upset about the remark, especially considering LeBron's most recent achievement was opening up a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Among those with something to say in response were a number of NBA players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal, as well as athletes from other sports. They took to social media both to stand up for LeBron, and criticize the president.

Trump's tweet comes just days after LeBron once again criticized the president. During an interview surrounding the opening of his school, LeBron said that Trump was trying to use sports to divide people. 

This is not the first time that the two have clashed, as LeBron called Trump a "bum" last year after the president rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House in honor of winning the NBA championship. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories