Donald Trump attacked LeBron James' intelligence in a tweet, and other athletes weren't having it

Late on Friday night, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet insulting the intelligence of newly-signed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump wrote. "He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do. I like Mike!"

Understandably, many people were upset about the remark, especially considering LeBron's most recent achievement was opening up a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Among those with something to say in response were a number of NBA players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell and Bradley Beal, as well as athletes from other sports. They took to social media both to stand up for LeBron, and criticize the president.

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better... im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay... forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids😑 our future 🤡 https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

I've been silent about ALL of the DUMB stuff this man has tweeted but THIS is attacking the NBA brotherhood and I'm not rollin'! What an embarrassment... https://t.co/zHjgokig8R — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) August 4, 2018

Lol! He's attacking LeBron's intelligence days after he opened a school that guarantees free college education for at risk youth, all the while his University settled out of court for Fraud?!!!??? You can't make this stuff up!!!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — James JJ Sullinger (@JJSullinger) August 4, 2018

No matter what #POTUS does for our economy, foreign relations or religious freedom THIS will be his legacy. Insulting Americans. We may disagree on policy, but we must always gravitate toward decency and respect. Leaders lead in word AND deed. We should expect and demand BOTH. https://t.co/9htjzI6LK8 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) August 4, 2018

This is a late night tweet from the PRESIDENT. This tweet is immature and offensive. I would like to know why he considers these two successful black men “dumb”. I know why. Some of y’all need to start believing what he is showing you. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/iE79LtGqBz — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 4, 2018

Trump's tweet comes just days after LeBron once again criticized the president. During an interview surrounding the opening of his school, LeBron said that Trump was trying to use sports to divide people.

This is not the first time that the two have clashed, as LeBron called Trump a "bum" last year after the president rescinded the Golden State Warriors' invitation to visit the White House in honor of winning the NBA championship.