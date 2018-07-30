LeBron James' I Promise school opens in Akron: It's 'one of the greatest moments of my life'

LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, a four-time league MVP and ranks seventh in the all-time scoring list, but it's what he's doing off the court on Monday that he's putting among the pantheon of the best moments of his life. James' I Promise school is set to open in Akron, Ohio -- his hometown -- on Monday, and later in the afternoon he's slated to speak publicly for the first time since joining the Lakers in free agency.

The school, opening in a joint effort between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, will educate at-risk youth in Akron. On Sunday night, James was understandably nervous about what he called his "first day of school."

The jitters before the first day of school are real right now!!! Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life when we open the #IPROMISE School. This skinny kid from Akron who missed 83 days of school in the 4th grade had big dreams... https://t.co/PwmRaHRfng — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

"Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life," James said of opening the school.

James went on to talk a bit about the school's mission, and he praised Akron in doing so.

big dreams for the kids in Akron to give them everything they could need to find their passion, give back to our community and change the world!! This school is that. The people are that. Akron is that. @LJFamFoundation we've always done it big — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

and it doesn't get bigger than opening day tomorrow (until the next thing we dream of 🤣) I'm so unbelievably proud and excited to see my kids, my home, and the 330 tomorrow. THANK YOU! Let's get it. Let’s go 💪🏾 @IPROMISESchool #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 29, 2018

The school is an accelerated program, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. It has both a longer school day and a longer school year, there will be over 40 staff members, and students that complete the school's program (which has already been ongoing) will get tuition provided by James at the University of Akron, beginning in 2021.

James is also expected to address his choice to join the Lakers when he talks about the program -- but he undoubtedly would like the focus to be on what he's done for Akron. The school is the culmination of almost a decade of work, so it's a huge day for James.