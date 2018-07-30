LeBron James' I Promise school opens in Akron: It's 'one of the greatest moments of my life'
James is opening a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio
LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, a four-time league MVP and ranks seventh in the all-time scoring list, but it's what he's doing off the court on Monday that he's putting among the pantheon of the best moments of his life. James' I Promise school is set to open in Akron, Ohio -- his hometown -- on Monday, and later in the afternoon he's slated to speak publicly for the first time since joining the Lakers in free agency.
The school, opening in a joint effort between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools, will educate at-risk youth in Akron. On Sunday night, James was understandably nervous about what he called his "first day of school."
"Tomorrow is going to be one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life," James said of opening the school.
James went on to talk a bit about the school's mission, and he praised Akron in doing so.
The school is an accelerated program, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. It has both a longer school day and a longer school year, there will be over 40 staff members, and students that complete the school's program (which has already been ongoing) will get tuition provided by James at the University of Akron, beginning in 2021.
James is also expected to address his choice to join the Lakers when he talks about the program -- but he undoubtedly would like the focus to be on what he's done for Akron. The school is the culmination of almost a decade of work, so it's a huge day for James.
