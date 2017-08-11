Listen up, Kyrie Irving, Dion Waiters says there's already an alpha male in Miami

Dion Waiters has played with Kyrie Irving before so they know each other. Waiters knows Irving wants to be the face of a franchise. Irving likely understands that Waiters suffers no shortage of self confidence.

When Irving requested a trade from the Cavaliers, the Heat -- Waiters' team -- was on his list of preferred destinations. When asked about that in an in an interview with HipHopSince1987, Waiters seemed OK with the idea. However, he wanted one thing to be clear. There was already an alpha male in Miami.

"It would help. I'm not against that. Just know there's an alpha male over there too in myself. "I think that's my biggest thing with everybody, 'Oh he got irrational confidence…' Man, I tell everybody, if I can make it from here, I can make it from anywhere. "My mom got shot, my dad got shot. C'mon bro, there ain't nothing that I haven't seen. Why not? I need that confidence to get through. "Every day I need that confidence to get by. It ain't got nothin' to do with ball. It's who I am. It was instilled in me. "But you know, there's an alpha male over there already. If you come there, we can boogie together." h/t Slam

Waiters' self belief is noteworthy. He once said that he would rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because the latter means you stopped shooting. It would be interesting to see how his personality would mesh with Irving's, should they again wind up as teammates.