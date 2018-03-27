Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LiAngelo, reportedly declares for 2018 NBA Draft

LiAngelo Ball will reportedly begin the next phase of his basketball journey. According to a report from Shams Charania, Lonzo Ball's 19-year-old brother has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft. Via The Vertical:

LiAngelo Ball has declared for the 2018 NBA draft, his agent, Harrison Gaines, told Yahoo Sports. Ball, 19, has formally submitted early-entry paperwork to enter the June draft. Ball has played professionally with Lithuanian team Vytautas Prienu since parting with UCLA in December after a shoplifting scandal in China. LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball — the younger brothers of Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Lonzo Ball — joined Vytautas in January on one-year contracts. LiAngelo Ball is expected to work out for several NBA teams when he returns from playing for Vytautas and will participate in the Pro Basketball Combine at IMG Academy (Florida) in May in front of team executives. As NBA teams increasingly value 3-point shooting and defending wings, Ball will have an opportunity to prove to teams that he is a potential draft pick.

LiAngelo, of course, has been playing professionally in Lithuania since January. He joined Vytautas along with the youngest Ball boy, LaMelo.

In a GQ profile of the family last summer, LaVar Ball said that LiAngelo is the most likely of his boys to not make it to the NBA. Via GQ:

"I told my boys that one of them wasn't going to make it. Because if you've got three, only one, maybe two make it to the NBA." He says, right in front of everyone, that he thinks it'll be his middle son, LiAngelo, who doesn't make it. He says he's told him that. "He's going to be taken care of either way," he says. At least Gelo is the handsomest of his sons, he says—if basketball doesn't work out, maybe he could be a model.

But, this being LaVar Ball we're talking about, he also said a few months back that if the Lakers don't add all three of his boys, then Lonzo will leave Los Angeles and play for whatever team will sign all three big ballers.

Regardless of the various comments LaVar has made, it will certainly be interesting to see what NBA teams think of LiAngelo, who has long been regarded as the least talented of the three brothers.